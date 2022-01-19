$39.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $39.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.87. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

