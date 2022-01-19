$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce sales of $40.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

