$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to announce $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.