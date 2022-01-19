$48.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $48.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.91 million to $57.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $143.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

