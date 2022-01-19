$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $48.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $295.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

