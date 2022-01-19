$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.51 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $186.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Safehold stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,190. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

