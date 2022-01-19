$522.46 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $522.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $537.80 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.