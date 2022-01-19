$57.32 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $57.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.