57,159 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.