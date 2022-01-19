57,691 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 5.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

