$590.56 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $590.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.12 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

