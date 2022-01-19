$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRZE opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

