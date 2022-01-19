$69.54 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. American Well has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

