$69.79 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $69.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $243.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

