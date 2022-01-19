$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $304.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

