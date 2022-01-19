76,955 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

