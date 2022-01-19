$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.