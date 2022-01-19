86,405 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.