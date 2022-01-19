$88.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $88.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $333.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Veritex has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

