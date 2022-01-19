$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

