$90.14 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report $90.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.55 million and the lowest is $89.74 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $74.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

