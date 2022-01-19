9,285 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

