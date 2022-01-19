$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post $97.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.05 million and the highest is $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
