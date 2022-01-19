$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post $97.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.05 million and the highest is $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

