ABB (NYSE:ABB) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

ABB stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ABB by 3,374.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

