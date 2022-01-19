ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,246 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $36.62.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ABB by 3,374.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

