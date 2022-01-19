ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 35 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.71.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.