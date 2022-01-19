AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.60

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3792815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 66.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

