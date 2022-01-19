ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

