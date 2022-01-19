Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 993,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. Absci has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.