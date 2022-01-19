ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 23,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,295,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

