Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.75

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.75 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.39). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39), with a volume of 22,692 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.25. The firm has a market cap of £336.66 million and a P/E ratio of -583.33.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

