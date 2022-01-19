Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Ace Global Business Acquisition
Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
