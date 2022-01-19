Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

Aceto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.

