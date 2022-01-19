Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

