ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

