Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.90. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 2,645 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $628.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

