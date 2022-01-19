Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Shares Down 0.5%

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.