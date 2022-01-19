Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.59.
Shares of ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.