Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

