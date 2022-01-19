Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
