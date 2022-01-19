Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256,445.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

