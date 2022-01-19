Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256,445.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

