Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.59.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256,445.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
