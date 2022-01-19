Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Adagene by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Adagene has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

