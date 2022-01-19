Add.xyz (ADD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,364.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2,364.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

