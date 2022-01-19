adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 0.6% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €258.60 ($293.86) and last traded at €254.20 ($288.86). 726,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €252.65 ($287.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €284.14.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

