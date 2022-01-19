Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.39 and its 200 day moving average is $619.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.