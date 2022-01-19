AdTheorent (ADTH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ: ADTH) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at Genuity Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – AdTheorent is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADTH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 5,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,919. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

