Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of WMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. 312,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,848. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,307,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 366,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

