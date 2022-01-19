Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041,268 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,216,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,788,000 after acquiring an additional 665,550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,546,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,739,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

