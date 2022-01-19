Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,713,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,480,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

