Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVZF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

